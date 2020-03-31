Latest Virginia news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-STRANDED CRUISE
Stranded cruise ship hit by virus begs Florida to dock
MIAMI (AP) — Passengers from a cruise ship stranded at sea with coronavirus cases and deaths are pleading with Florida officials to let them disembark. The Zaandam's plans to dock in Florida are still up in the air but have already been rebuked by local officials and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. Hundreds of passengers and crew members from the Zaandam have not stepped on dry land for 15 days. The Panama Canal's administrator said he made an exception to allow the ship with coronavirus cases to pass through "for humanitarian reasons.” DeSantis says his state's health care resources are already stretched too thin to take the passengers.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-VIRGINIA
Virginia governor latest to issue stay-at-home order
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam has issued a statewide stay-at-home order. The moves comes as the number of deaths and illnesses from the new coronavirus continue to swell. Northam's executive order tells Virginians they must stay home except for limited circumstances, such as traveling to and from work, seeking medical attention, obtaining goods and services or engaging in outdoor activity. The order also adds restrictions to the state's beaches, closing them to sunbathing and swimming but permitting walking. Northam's move is in line with steps taken by governors in neighboring Maryland and North Carolina.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-LIBERTY UNIVERSITY
Liberty University: We're complying with virus-related ban
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia's governor has ordered all higher education institutions to stop any in-person instruction amid the coronavirus pandemic. The move is likely directed at Liberty University, which initially refused to stop on-campus teaching. Gov. Ralph Northam announced the policy Monday at a news conference. The evangelical college in Lynchburg led by President Jerry Falwell Jr. has faced intense criticism over its decision to welcome students back to campus last week after the end of their spring break. A spokesman said Monday that the only in-person instruction still happening on campus was flight instruction. He said that will now be suspended as well.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-PHILIP MORRIS PLANT
Philip Morris USA sets limited restart at South Richmond
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Philip Morris USA says it plans a limited restart of production at its South Richmond plant next week, 10 days after it shut down the huge cigarette factory because of the coronavirus outbreak. The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that executives with the company said Monday that the factory will return to limited production with measures in place aimed at preventing the further spread of the illness. The nearly 2 million square-foot factory normally runs three shifts a day, five days a week, and while aiming to run that same number of shifts, there will be fewer workers on site and with screening in place aimed at preventing anyone with coronavirus from entering the property.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-NEW YORK
'Staggering': New York virus death toll rises above 1,200
NEW YORK (AP) — New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said the number of reported coronavirus deaths in New York shot up by 253 in a single day to just over 1,200. A Navy hospital ship has arrived in New York City to help relieve the coronavirus crisis gripping New York City's hospitals. The USNS Comfort has 1,000 beds and 12 operating rooms that could be up and running within 24 hours of its arrival Monday morning. It's expected to bolster a besieged health care system by treating non-coronavirus patients while hospitals treat people with COVID-19. Mayor Bill de Blasio and others are criticizing President Donald Trump for suggesting with no clear evidence that thousands of medical masks are disappearing from New York City hospitals.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-MARYLAND
Maryland governor issues 'stay at home' directive
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan has issued a “stay-at-home” directive in response to the coronavirus pandemic. The governor said Monday that no Maryland resident should leave home unless it's for an essential job or an essential reason such as getting food and medicine or seeking urgent medical attention. Hogan says the order will be effective Monday night. Maryland has had more than 1,400 confirmed cases of the virus and 15 deaths. Hogan says people can still exercise and walk their dogs under the new order.
CHILD SHOT
Police: Man who shot 5-year-old turned himself in
DEDHAM, Va. (AP) — Authorities say a Virginia man accused of shooting a 5-year-old boy in the torso has turned himself in. The Virginian-Pilot reports Marquelle B. Simon surrendered to the Portsmouth Police Department Friday night. Police Police responded to a call that a child was shot on March 20. Officers then met the boy and his mother at a hospital, where the 5-year-old was being treated for life-threatening injuries.Simon, 19, has been charged with aggravated malicious wounding, attempted malicious wounding and two counts of use of a firearm in the commission of felony. Authorities have not immediately released more information.
BREAK-IN-SHOOTING
Virginia police: Man charged with shooting break-in suspect
ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — Police in Virginia say they charged a man with shooting and wounding a juvenile suspect accused of breaking into a business to steal cash and merchandise. Arlington County police said in a statement that officers responded to the business around 5 a.m. Sunday and found the juvenile suffering from a gunshot wound that wasn't life-threatening. Police said employee Hamzeh Abushariah was in a back room when the juvenile and two others broke in. According to the statement, the 33-year-old grabbed a gun and shot at the suspects multiple times. He was charged with malicious wounding, among other counts. Police said the other two suspects fled.