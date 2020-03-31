Knife-wielding men rob Richmond Food Mart

Knife-wielding men rob Richmond Food Mart
Chestefield Police are looking for two men who robbed the Food Mart on Jeff Davis Highway at knife-point. (Source: Chesterfield Police)
By Michael Pegram | March 31, 2020 at 1:51 AM EDT - Updated March 31 at 2:04 AM

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Two men carrying knifes robbed a food mart in Chesterfield early Tuesday morning, getting away with cash.

Police said two men entered the Richmond Food Mart in the 6500 block of Jefferson Davis Highway at 12:02 a.m. with knifes and demanded cash. “After obtaining money, the suspects then fled from the scene on foot,” police said in an email release.

The first suspect was wearing a grey hoodie, red shorts, white tennis shoes, and a black mask.

Suspect 1
Suspect 1 (Source: Chesterfield Police)

The second suspect wore a black jacket, black pants, and a black mask. Both suspects are believed to be Hispanic males and around 5 feet 7 inches tall.

Suspect 2
Suspect 2 (Source: Chesterfield Police)

No injuries were reported during the robbery.

Anyone with information about the suspects involved should contact Chesterfield Police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660. Anonymous tips can also be submitted through the P3 app.

Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Submit a news tip.