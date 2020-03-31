Knife-wielding men rob Richmond Food Mart

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Two men carrying knifes robbed a food mart in Chesterfield early Tuesday morning, getting away with cash.
Police said two men entered the Richmond Food Mart in the 6500 block of Jefferson Davis Highway at 12:02 a.m. with knifes and demanded cash. “After obtaining money, the suspects then fled from the scene on foot,” police said in an email release.
The first suspect was wearing a grey hoodie, red shorts, white tennis shoes, and a black mask.
The second suspect wore a black jacket, black pants, and a black mask. Both suspects are believed to be Hispanic males and around 5 feet 7 inches tall.
No injuries were reported during the robbery.
Anyone with information about the suspects involved should contact Chesterfield Police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660. Anonymous tips can also be submitted through the P3 app.
