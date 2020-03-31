Here’s what will — and won’t — change under Gov. Ralph Northam’s new stay-at-home order

Gov. Ralph Northam issued a stay-at-home order for Virginians on Monday in response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic — just a few days after describing the difference between the mandate and existing state orders as “semantics.”
The order came hours after a similar directive from Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, highlighting an increasingly regional response to a growing crisis. Northam said he spoke with Hogan and Washington, D.C., Mayor Muriel Bowser earlier on Monday to coordinate guidelines related to the virus. Later that day, Bowser issued her own stay-at-home order for D.C. residents.
Northam also spoke with both leaders last week shortly before announcing extended school and business closures throughout Virginia.
As of Monday, there were a combined 2,840 coronavirus cases in Maryland, D.C. and Virginia. Virginia alone has 1,020 known cases with 136 hospitalizations and 25 deaths.
“This weekend, some of our beaches and recreation areas were literally packed,” Northam said before issuing the order.
“I will remind those folks, you are being very, very selfish,” he added later. “Because you are putting all of us, and especially our health care providers, at risk.”
The new stay-at-home order marks the most restrictive measures that Northam has implemented since Virginia recorded its first case of COVID-19 on March 7. The rules extend through June 10 — roughly 90 days after the state’s first known infection — though Northam’s spokeswoman, Alena Yarmosky, said that date could change depending on the trajectory and spread of the disease.
But for everyday Virginians, there’s not much of change between the new directive and previous restrictions announced by the administration.
The shift is largely rhetorical. Northam’s chief of staff, Clark Mercer, said Northam’s administration had already implemented restrictions similar to other states, but had not invoked the stay-at-home language they used to describe them. “I think messages matter,” he said.
The Virginia Mercury is a new, nonpartisan, nonprofit news organization covering Virginia government and policy.