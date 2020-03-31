Here is the latest Virginia, Maryland, Delaware and Washington DC sports news from The Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Georgetown sophomore guard Mac McClung says he is declaring for the NBA draft but will maintain his eligibility so he can return to college. The 6-foot-2 McClung attracted an online following for his high-flying dunks while he was in high school in Virginia. He averaged 15.7 points, 3.1 rebounds and 2.4 assists this season but missed time because of a right foot injury and appeared in only 21 of Georgetown's 32 games. McClung's last game was Feb. 19 against Providence. He played only eight minutes and missed all three of his field-goal attempts.
UNDATED (AP) — Some baseball players are concerned about the increased potential for injuries under whatever parameters the sport and its union come up with for scheduling games once the coronavirus pandemic subsides. Among the issues are how many off-days are salvaged in 2020, how many times teams are told to play in any given week and how 2021 could be affected if there is a shorter-than-usual offseason. No one knows for sure when baseball and other suspended sports will resume. MLB and its players are hoping to complete initial discussions on how to adjust scheduling by April 10.