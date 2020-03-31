2020 Friday Cheers makes updates amid coronavirus outbreak

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - 2020 Friday Cheers has announced updates amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.
After Governor Ralph Northam issued a stay-at-home order for the state of Virginia and banned gatherings of more than 10 people, Friday Cheers has made these updates to its schedule:
- Jade Bird with Sweet Potatoes that was previously scheduled for Friday, May 1, 2020, is canceled.
- Billy Strings with Andrew Alli and Josh Small is rescheduled for Wednesday, August 26, 2020.
- RVA Music Night – Palm Palm is rescheduled for Friday, May 21, 2021.
- Jay Som with Angelica Garcia – We are working to reschedule this show for Friday Cheers 2021 and will provide details when finalized.
Venture Richmond Events staff is working to reschedule Friday Cheers’ early June artist performances, and remain cautiously optimistic about performances later in June.
2020 Friday Cheers Season Pass holders can still use their pass for the remaining June Friday Cheers events and for the rescheduled Billy Strings event on August 26, 2020.
2020 Season Pass holders will receive a 50% discount off a 2021 Friday Cheers Season Pass.
TicketsToBuy.com will email current Season Pass holders with information about the discount which can be used when purchasing a 2021 Season Pass.
Those who have purchased a ticket online for any one of these May events may request a refund by emailing support@ticketstobuy.com beginning Friday, April 3, 2020.
