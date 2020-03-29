Forecast: Gentle spring rain on the way Tuesday afternoon, slow clearing Wednesday

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - It’ll be in the 50s and 60s for a week, with rain Tuesday into early Wednesday
TUESDAY: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy with areas of light rain arriving in the afternoon and evening. Lows in the upper 40s, highs in the mid 50s. (PM Rain Chance: 80%)
WEDNESDAY: Mainly cloudy and cooler with fog, drizzle, and spotty light rain in the morning. Lows in the mid 40s, highs in the mid to upper 50s. (AM Rain Chance: 40%)
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 40s, highs in the low 60s.
FRIDAY: Partly sunny. Lows in the low 40s, highs in the mid 60s.
SATURDAY: Partly sunny. Lows in the mid 40s, highs in the upper 60s.
SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with a chance of a few showers. Lows in the upper 40s, highs in the mid 60s. (Rain Chance: 40%)
MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with a chance for scattered showers. Lows in the upper 40s, highs in the mid to upper 60s. (Rain Chance: 30%)
