First deaths in Richmond related to COVID-19 were Greyhound bus drivers

“We are sad to confirm the passing of two beloved members of our Greyhound family due to COVID-19 complications. Our thoughts and prayers go out to their family members and friends. We are heartbroken and shaken by this tragedy and we have communicated with their families to offer assistance during this difficult time. We also have grief counseling available to assist our team members in processing this shocking news. Both will be missed dearly and made a tremendous impact on those who knew them and our business. For the privacy of their families, we are not releasing their names at this time,” Greyhound said.