First case of COVID-19 reported in Surry County

SURRY Co., Va. (WWBT) - The first case of COVID-19 has been confirmed in Surry County.
Health officials said the patient is a woman in her 70s. She is currently hospitalized.
“There is an increased risk among the elderly, those with underlying conditions, and close contacts of persons infected with COVID-19,” said Crater Health District Director Alton Hart, Jr., MD, MPH. “We continue to work closely with our city, county and community partners to respond to cases in the Crater Health District, to monitor patient updates, and identify their close contacts,”
