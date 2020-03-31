2020 Dominion Energy Riverrock festival canceled

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Sports Backers and Venture Richmond announced that the 2020 Dominion Energy Riverrock festival has been canceled.
After Governor Northam issued a statewide stay-at-home order, the 2020 Dominion Energy Riverrock festival held on May 15-17 at Brown’s Island and Historic Tredegar has been canceled.
“This is a very difficult decision for the event organizers and our dedicated community of athletes, musicians, adventurers, sponsors, and volunteers that support the festival and make Richmond such a vibrant and active place to live and visit,” Sports Backers said in a statement.
Registered participants in Dominion Energy Riverrock sporting events will have the option to donate their registration fee to projects and organizations that help maintain, enhance, and support the Richmond riverfront and its world-class trail system.
Past Dominion Energy Riverrock donations have supported various projects in and around the James River Park System, including the rehabbing of the Maymont ramp on the North Bank Trail by the James River Park System staff (completed in November 2019) and a universal access ramp at Huguenot Flatwater through the James River Outdoor Coalition’s efforts.
Participants may also defer their entry into the corresponding sporting event during the 2021 festival, credit their entry fee to another Sports Backers event, or receive a refund of their event entry fee.
Information will be sent directly to registered participants letting them know how to manage their registrations.
