DMV extends closures through May

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The DMV announced that all Virginia DMV customer service centers will remain closed until May 11. Originally, DMV locations were expected to open on April 23.
All DMV 2 Go and DMV Connect services have been postponed for the same duration.
Driver and vehicle credentials with original expiration dates between March 15 and June 10, those expirations dates have been extended 90 days from the original date of expiration.
Vehicle registrations that expire in March and April are extended for 90 days. Registrations that expire in May are extended for 60 days.
CDLs and medical examiner certificates have also been extended.
Officials say once they reopen in May, the number of people inside the buildings will still be limited.
