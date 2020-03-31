DMV extends closures through April

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The DMV announced via social media and its website that all Virginia DMV customer service centers has extended its closures until April 23.
All DMV 2 Go and DMV Connect services have been postponed for the same duration.
Driver and vehicle credentials with original expiration dates between March 15 and May 15 have been extended t60 days.
CDLs and medical examiner certificates have also been extended.
