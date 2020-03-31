COVID-19 cases climb to 1,250 in Virginia with 2 additional deaths reported

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Department of Health reports 1,250 confirmed COVID-19 cases, 27 deaths and 165 hospitalizations throughout the state Tuesday.
On Monday, Governor Ralph Northam implored Virginians to stay at home as the coronavirus continues to spread. It began immediately and will last until June 10 unless rescinded or amended.
“We are at the beginning of a period of sacrifice," said Northam during a press conference. "This is an unprecedented and difficult time; it will be hard for people, and I understand that. But I have faith in you as Virginians. We need everyone to take this seriously and act responsibly.”
The order will allow people to leave their homes for essential services like seeking medical attention, buying groceries, banking and more. But Northam asks that anyone who can work from home to do so.
People will still be allowed to engage in outdoor activities like fishing, as long as they follow the state’s ban on gatherings larger than 10 people and remain 6 feet apart from others.
The order will close the state’s beaches but state parks will remain open for day-use only. Golf courses can remain open, but the clubhouses must close.
Anyone caught not complying with the order could be criminally charged with a class 1 misdemeanor.
“This is not a time that we are looking to put people in jail, but this is a time where we are looking for Virginians to comply," said Northam.
Restaurants are still only allowed to be open for takeout and delivery. Other stores may stay open, as long as they have fewer than 10 customers inside.
The order also directs all higher-education institutions in the state to stop in-person classes and instruction.
Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan and D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser have issued similar orders.
Anyone with questions related to a business can email business@virginia.gov for more information.
Last week, Northam said it could take weeks to get testing and protective medical supplies because of delays .
Northam, along with Maryland and Washington D.C. leaders, is asking President Donald Trump to federalize testing in these places due to supply chain issues.
The Virginia Finance Secretary says the federal stimulus package would give Virginia $3.3 billion, where $1.8 billion would go directly to state and $1.5 billion to cities and localities.
The Army Corps. of Engineers is also working with the Virginia Department of Health to identify sites across Virginia that could be used for excess hospital bed space over the concern of a surge in patients due to COVID-19.
Governor Ralph Northam will continue to update the commonwealth on the coronavirus outbreak on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 2 p.m.
While the current number of confirmed cases stands at 1,250, experts expect that to continue to climb as more tests and supplies become available. The numbers reported by the Virginia Health Department are only updated once a day.
See the full breakdown of cases here:
Northam says there is a need for additional medical personnel and volunteers. Northam also said the state is reworking licensing procedures, considering using medical students and the Virginia Medical Reserve Corps, which has more than 8,000 deployable volunteers and 1,500 people have volunteered in the past month.
Northam previously said he’s making his decisions on the response to COVID-19 based on science and data and takes full responsibility as governor.
