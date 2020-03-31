Chesterfield man dies a week after crashing into tree

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield police say a man has died a week after he crashed into a tree.
The crash happened on Brandermill Parkway and Genito Road around 10 p.m. on March 18.
According to police, Dean French, 29, lost control while driving on Brandermill and hit a tree just south of Genito.
French was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. Police say he died on March 27.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
