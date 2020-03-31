Bon Secours temporarily furloughs employees not working directly on COVID-19 response

“It is critically important to note that the decisions made are in no way a reflection of our associates’ contributions or the great care provided to our people and communities. The efforts of our entire team, combined with the tough decisions we are making today, will enable us to continue to focus on the COVID-19 response, which we expect to escalate in the coming weeks, and ensure ongoing compassionate care for years to come,” Bon Secours said. “Our frontline caregivers are serving with compassion, professionalism and courage as we care for our patients, and we support their tireless efforts.”