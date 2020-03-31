Ardent Craft Ales opens food bank for restaurant workers

Ardent Craft Ales opens food bank for restaurant workers
Ardent Craft Ales is teaming up with Sysco, The Holli Fund and Digital Minerva to launch a food bank for restaurant workers impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. (Source: Ardent Craft Ales)
March 30, 2020 at 9:32 PM EDT - Updated March 30 at 9:32 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Ardent Craft Ales is teaming up with Sysco, The Holli Fund and Digital Minerva to launch a food bank for restaurant workers impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Ardent Helps food bank is free for restaurant staff that has been laid-off, furloughed or are suffering from reduced hours.

Orders can be placed online seven days a week and pick-up times will be 2-8 p.m Tuesday-Sunday at Ardent Craft Ales’ taproom. Orders can be placed, HERE. Participants are asked to show their most recent pay stub to confirm eligibility upon pick up.

A variety of food will be donated by Sysco and Ardent is accepting shelf-stable food donations to support the program and monetary donations to directly benefit affected restaurant workers via grants from the Holli Fund.

Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Submit a news tip.