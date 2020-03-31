Ardent Craft Ales opens food bank for restaurant workers

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Ardent Craft Ales is teaming up with Sysco, The Holli Fund and Digital Minerva to launch a food bank for restaurant workers impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Ardent Helps food bank is free for restaurant staff that has been laid-off, furloughed or are suffering from reduced hours.
Orders can be placed online seven days a week and pick-up times will be 2-8 p.m Tuesday-Sunday at Ardent Craft Ales’ taproom. Orders can be placed, HERE. Participants are asked to show their most recent pay stub to confirm eligibility upon pick up.
A variety of food will be donated by Sysco and Ardent is accepting shelf-stable food donations to support the program and monetary donations to directly benefit affected restaurant workers via grants from the Holli Fund.
