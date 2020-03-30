With classes done until at least September, kids in abusive households lose a safety net

Out for summer, out till fall.We might not come back at all.School’s out forever.School’s out for summer.School’s out with fever.School’s out completely.
―Alice Cooper, “School’s Out,” 1973
When summers begin to fade into autumn, Andy Crawford knows it’s coming, just as sure as the first frost. They have a name for it in the social services profession, his line of work.
“We call it the October flood,” said Crawford, the director of social services for Bedford County.
He was referring to the seasonal jump at the start of each new school year in reports that educators file with Child Protective Services officials about students who returned from summer break showing signs of abuse and/or neglect at home.
Teachers report more cases of child abuse and neglect to authorities than any other segment of society.
Last week, in an unprecedented emergency order to slow the spread of the COVID-19 virus, Gov. Ralph Northam directed all schools to close for the final three months of this school year ahead of the three-month summer break. Though necessary to control the contagion, the closure broadens society’s blind spot to vulnerable and at-risk children from abusive households.
“During the summers, when everybody’s at home, the CPS calls decrease a little bit. When schools start every year, we give it a few weeks and the calls start coming,” said Crawford, who keeps his finger on the pulse of his profession statewide as the president of the Virginia League of Social Services Executives.
The coronavirus emergency is unlike any disaster in shuttering schools universally for so long a time. It injects additional emotional, economic and possibly medical aggravating factors into households where conflict and abuse fester in the best of times.
“This isn’t going to be like a blizzard or something. My fear is that if social distancing lasts for two or three or four months, I wonder what that is going to do with people confined at home together who already have trouble with their coping skills and mental health,” Crawford said.
School gives children a needed outlet for socializing and affords teachers, the best early-warning system for spotting abuse and neglect, a chance to identify actionable cases. It’s seven to eight hours – half their waking days – that are a safe respite from tragic or even dangerous home environments.
