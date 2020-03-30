Burglary warrant leads to suspect standoff in Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - A standoff is underway after Chesterfield police attempted to serve a warrant on a burglary suspect.
When officers responded to the 2500 block of Marina Drive to serve the warrant, police say the suspect entered a vacant apartment and refused to come out.
There is no indication that anyone is with him.
SWAT and Negotiation team members are on the scene to get the suspect to come out.
This is a developing story.
