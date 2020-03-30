Virginia’s “stay at home order” and what it means for you

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Flanked by his COVID-19 response team, Virginia Governor Ralph Northam announced Monday people must remain in their home unless they must go out for food, supplies, essential work and medical care.
Under the order, you can also go out for fresh air or exercise, but you have to follow social distancing rules, and the governor wants you to plan those trips wisely.
“I want to be clear. Do not go out unless you need to go out. This is very different from wanting to go out. Don’t go to the store just for one thing. Wait until you have a whole list of needs,” said Northam.
Virginia's Governor also ordered private campgrounds and beaches to immediately close and stopped higher education institutions from holding in-person classes.
Northam also warned people traveling back to the commonwealth from COVID-19 hotspots to self-quarantine for 14 days when you get back.
"What we will see a few weeks from now, will be determined by how people behave today and in the following days,” said Northam.
