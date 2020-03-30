Virginia reports 22 deaths in COVID-19 outbreak

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - The coronavirus outbreak has claimed more than 20 lives in Virginia.
Virginia health officials said that 22 people had died after contracting COVID-19 as of Sunday.
Overall, the state has reported nearly 900 cases and about 100 hospitalizations due to the virus outbreak.
The deaths include two reported by the Arlington Health District on Sunday. Health officials said the two people who died were a 72-year-old and a 60-year-old who both had chronic conditions.
