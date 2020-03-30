Virginia is for Restaurant Lovers Week: Three options for Day 1

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Every business is being affected in some way by the coronavirus, especially the service industry.
So the Commonwealth is making this week “Virginia is for Restaurant Lovers” Week. It’s a chance for you to go to one of your local favorites and show your support.
Here are three restaurants that are open for business that you can help.
First, let’s start with New York Deli; it’s a sandwich spot you’ll find in Carytown on West Cary Street.
They’re offering curbside pickup. You just need to call their number (804) 358-DELI or use the Toast TakeOut app.
Next, we’re heading to Tazza Kitchen; it’s a pizza shop with locations in Alverser Plaza in Midlothian, a location in Short Pump, and one location in Scotts Addition.
They’re doing curbside pickup at all of their locations, you just need to order on their website.
And finally, En Su Boca; it’s a Mexican restaurant located on Arthur Ashe Boulevard in Richmond.
You can order curbside or delivery just call their number, (804) 359-0768.
If you’re looking for other restaurants offering delivery or takeout, we have a full list on our website.
