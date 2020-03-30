University of Richmond donates safety gloves to local healthcare workers

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The University of Richmond has donated thousands of safety gloves from science labs to local healthcare workers to assist with the coronavirus (COVID-19).
The university has decided to donate safety gear since science laboratories across campus are vacant and safety gear is not being used.
Chemistry professor Mike Leopold, who recognized that healthcare workers were in need of additional personal protective equipment, including gloves.
“I realized that in the transition to remote learning, we would have a number of boxes of gloves sitting around in our labs for months,” Leopold said. “I thought why not make great use of them now and help keep those on the front lines fighting this pandemic safe.”
University chemistry and biology professors collaborated with administrators to donate boxes of safety gloves to the Central Virginia Incident Management Team to be delivered to healthcare providers across the state most in need of supplies.
Nearly 7,000 pairs of gloves were donated to local healthcare workers on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic where supplies are running low.
The gesture spurred additional UR faculty to investigate their own supplies and has prompted healthcare workers to talk with other universities about this possible option.
