Suspect arrested after police standoff at Chesterfield apartment complex

Bria Leanna Young, also known as Robert Brian Young.
Bria Leanna Young, also known as Robert Brian Young.(NBC12)
By Adrianna Hargrove
Published: Mar. 30, 2020 at 1:14 PM EDT
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Police say a suspect has been arrested after having a standoff with police at a Chesterfield apartment complex.

When officers responded to the 2500 block of Marina Drive to serve the warrant, police say the suspect entered a vacant apartment and refused to come out.

Bria Leanna Young, also known as Robert Brian Young, 33, of Chesterfield was eventually apprehended and taken into custody shortly before noon, police say.

Officers spotted outside Falling Creek apartments during the standoff.
Officers spotted outside Falling Creek apartments during the standoff.(NBC12)

Young was wanted in connection to several burglaries at an apartment complex.

Police search for suspect wanted in connection to burglaries at apartment complex

