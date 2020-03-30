Salvation Army opens temporary housing center

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Salvation Army has opened a temporary housing center in response to the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.
The Salvation Army is an active member of the Greater Richmond Continuum of Care (GRCoC).
The housing center will actively protect the health and safety of individuals who are at a higher risk of the exposure of the coronavirus.
Up to 75 people who are currently receiving temporary housing through the GRCoC will be housed at the center.
Residents will have comfortable bedding, showers, meals and heightened health care screenings.
“The Salvation Army recognizes that our community and nation are facing many new challenges with the COVID-19 pandemic. With these new challenges, The Salvation Army and the Greater Richmond Continuum of Care are working hard to find solutions,” Major Donald Dohmann of The Salvation Army Central Virginia said. “Opening a temporary center for higher-risk individuals is a unique way to serve our community through the love of Christ and possibly save lives. We are happy that we can continue to serve our community in this unique way.”
The center will be housed inside the Salvation Army’s Boys and Girls Club, which has temporarily postponed its standard programming.
