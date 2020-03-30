3 Richmond Ambulance Authority employees test positive for COVID-19

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Three Richmond Ambulance Authority employees have tested positive for COVID-19, according to officials.
RAA said the employees who tested positive include a paramedic, EMT and member of the support staff.
“None of the staff members are believed to have contracted the virus while at work or interacted with their co-workers or patients while ill. All three immediately notified RAA upon showing symptoms and self quarantined,” RAA said.
One of the employees has already recovered and returned to work after being self-quarantined for 14 days. The two others remain recovering at home.
“Our agency has and will continue to communicate with our staff members about the importance of practicing social distancing when possible, good hygiene, wearing personal protective equipment (PPE), self monitoring during work days and days off, and notifying the agency should they start to exhibit any symptoms associated with COVID-19,” RAA said.
