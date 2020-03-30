Reservoir Distillery providing public with free hand sanitizer

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Reservoir Distillery is providing hand sanitizer free to the public and those on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic fight.
“We have increased production and have approx 3,000 gallons available for bulk orders this week and an additional 6,000 gallons for bulk orders next week to accommodate requests from first responders, hospital systems, government entities, assisted living facilities and all others needing product,” Reservoir Distillery said.
Here are the following rules for hand sanitizer from the distillery:
- 10 oz limit per person
- Bring your own bottle
- Please consider a donation to the Holli Fund and/or supporting Reservoir by purchasing a bottle while you’re there.
- One person in the distillery at a time
GRTC has also partnered with the distillery to help provide employees with sanitizer.
After GRTC contacted Reservoir Distillery last week to place a recurring bulk order for newly produced sanitizer, reinforcements arrived today from Reservoir Distillery, which is normally a bourbon whiskey producer in Scott’s Addition.
More than 100 gallons of liquid sanitizer was picked up from Reservoir Distillery, which will help staff visiting headquarters to maintain proper personal hygiene practices. Operators and other frontline staff can refill personal bottles to use in the field.
“Creative solutions like this are exciting! Our essential employees need sanitizer at headquarters and in the field, and local business benefits from our need," GRTC Chief Executive Officer Julie Timm said. "This is a win-win solution for both of us and I am proud of our Procurement Department’s ingenuity.”
For the most complete and latest GRTC updates during the coronavirus pandemic, click here.
