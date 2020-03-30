Prince George Food Bank changes hours, seeking donations

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Prince George Food Bank has changed its hours and is also asking the public for help!
The food bank will not be open from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Tuesdays and Fridays.
Activity will be held outside as much as possible to minimize human contact and comply with social distancing guidelines.
Foodbank officials are also asking for donations for the following items:
- Canned goods
- Peanut butter
- Jelly
- Canned tuna fish
- Canned chicken
- Spaghetti
- Spaghetti sauce
- Cereal
- Canned soup
The food bank says it is not in need of beans and rice at this time.
Donations can be dropped off between 7:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. on Tuesdays and Fridays.
