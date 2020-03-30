Police: Virginia man wanted for attempted murder, other charges

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Police say a Williamsburg man is wanted for attempted murder and other charges.
According to investigators, Tito Brown, 23, of Williamsburg shot at a newspaper delivery driver in the 300 block of Roland Street on May 12, 2019.
Brown is wanted for two counts of attempted murder, the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and shooting into a motor vehicle, police say.
Brown is described as 5′9″, 150 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.
If you see Brown, immediately call 9-1-1 and do not approach him, for he is considered armed and dangerous.
Anyone with information on Brown’s whereabouts or information about the case should contact the Williamsburg Police Criminal Investigations Bureau at 757-220-2331.
