Police investigating fatal vehicle crash

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Police are investigating a fatal vehicle crash that occurred in Rockingham County.
Police say on March 29, at 10:02 p.m., a 2017 Nissan Rouge was traveling east on Route 33 when it ran off the left side of the roadway, collided with an embankment and overturned before coming to rest.
The driver of the Nissan, Amy D. Alexander, 54, of Elkton died at the scene of the crash. Alexander was not wearing a seatbelt.
The crash remains under investigation.
