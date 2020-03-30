News to Know for March 30: Trump extends lockdowns; Nearly 900 coronavirus cases in Va.; Restaurant take-out week; Dry, mostly sunny

By NBC12 Newsroom | March 30, 2020 at 7:46 AM EDT - Updated March 30 at 7:57 AM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Here’s a quick look at our top headlines to help get you out the door.

Breezy, but Sunny Monday

Breezy Monday then showers move in Tuesday night into Wednesday. Quiet end to the week.

Mostly sunny and breezy. West wind 10-20 mph. Highs in the mid 70s.

Dry & breezy Monday then showers like Tuesday evening

Coronavirus Updates

Coronavirus has dominated headlines across the United States, and the status within our country and commonwealth is changing rapidly. To make it easier to stay up to date, NBC12 put everything you need to know in one place.

Trump Extends Lockdown Measures

In an abrupt turnaround, President Donald Trump extended lockdown measures across the United States as deaths in New York from the new coronavirus passed 1,000. Spain on Monday became the third country to surpass China in infections after the United States and Italy.

With a population of only 47 million to China's 1.4 billion, Spain's tally of infections reached 85,195 on Monday, a rise of 8% from the previous day. Spain also reported 812 new deaths in the last day, raising its overall fatalities from the virus to 7,300.

(Source: Alex Brandon)

The health systems in Italy and Spain have been crumbling under the weight of caring for so many desperately ill patients at once. The two European nations have more than half the world’s 34,000 deaths from the virus that has upended the lives of billions of people and devastated world economies.

Cases In Virginia

In his latest update to the commonwealth, Governor Ralph Northam said it could take weeks to get testing and protective medical supplies because of delays due to the coronavirus pandemic.

There are now 890 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Virginia with 122 patients hospitalized and at least 22 people dead.

Gov. Ralph Northam, pictured earlier this month, has been holding regular briefings on the spread of COVID-19 in Virginia and the state's response. (Source: Ned Oliver/Virginia Mercury)

So far, 22 Virginians have died from the virus, and it has now spread to all regions of the state.

Governor Northam says social distancing remains the key to stopping the spread and encouraged people to stay off beaches and away from parties, saying “this is not a vacation."

Canterbury Rehab Deaths

Canterbury Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center have reported two new presumptive positive COVID-19 related deaths.

According to the Richmond-Henrico Health District, one of the victims was a man in his 90′s, while the other was a woman in her 60′s - bringing the total of coronavirus-related deaths to 8.

7 new cases of COVID-19 were announced in the city of Richmond and Henrico County; four of those cases connected to Canterbury Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center (Source: NBC12)

The male victim was presumed positive who was showing respiratory symptoms. The female victim did test positive for the virus.

Canterbury Rehabilitation and Healthcare have also reported two new residents have been diagnosed with coronavirus over the past 24 hours, bringing the total of confirmed cases at Canterbury to 37. Six Canterbury healthcare workers have tested positive as well.

Five patients who have tested positive for coronavirus are receiving treatment at a regional hospital.

Virginia Is For Restaurant Lovers Week

The Virginia Tourism Department came up with Virginia is for Restaurant Lovers Week, which will begin today.

The state’s tourism department came up with the idea due to industries being affected by COVID-19.

Customers are being challenged throughout the week to order curbside, delivery or take out from a restaurant in Virginia.

To see a list of restaurants on our website that are open, click here.

Richmond Police Investigating Fatal Shooting

Sunday afternoon at 12:31 pm, Richmond Police were called to the 1300 block of St. Paul’s St., for the report of a possible shooting.

Officers located two adult males in their mid-20’s near a convenience store, with an apparent gunshot injury.

(Source: WVUE)

Medical assistance was given and one male was transported to an area hospital for treatment.

The other male was pronounced dead at the location.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 780-1000.

Chesterfield County Public Library Curbside

Need a book, DVD or other materials? Chesterfield County Public Library is offering curbside pick-up.

All library locations are offering curbside service except LaPrade Library. LaPrade Library will offer pick-up service beginning April 6.

Need a book, DVD or other materials? Chesterfield County Public Library is offering curbside pick-up. (Source: Chesterfield Library)

At this time CCPL is not accepting returns. All due dates for materials currently checked out have been updated to May 1.

If you have any questions about the process, please call your library (to see all location phone numbers, click here).

Chesterfield T-Shirts

Several organizations in Chesterfield County have teamed up to sell #ChesterfieldStrong t-shirts to raise money during the coronavirus outbreak.

All proceeds go to the Chesterfield Education Foundation’s emergency response fund, which will help students and families affected by Covid-19.

County selling #ChesterfieldStrong t-shirts during coronavirus outbreak. (Source: Bonfire)

The CEF says the shirt is a reminder to everyone that we are still standing together, even if it is six feet apart.

To purchase your shirt online, click here.

Final Thought

“No one has ever become poor by giving” - Anne Frank

