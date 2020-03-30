News to Know for March 30: Trump extends lockdowns; Nearly 900 coronavirus cases in Va.; Restaurant take-out week; Dry, mostly sunny

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Here’s a quick look at our top headlines to help get you out the door.
Breezy Monday then showers move in Tuesday night into Wednesday. Quiet end to the week.
Mostly sunny and breezy. West wind 10-20 mph. Highs in the mid 70s.
Coronavirus has dominated headlines across the United States, and the status within our country and commonwealth is changing rapidly. To make it easier to stay up to date, NBC12 put everything you need to know in one place.
In an abrupt turnaround, President Donald Trump extended lockdown measures across the United States as deaths in New York from the new coronavirus passed 1,000. Spain on Monday became the third country to surpass China in infections after the United States and Italy.
With a population of only 47 million to China's 1.4 billion, Spain's tally of infections reached 85,195 on Monday, a rise of 8% from the previous day. Spain also reported 812 new deaths in the last day, raising its overall fatalities from the virus to 7,300.
The health systems in Italy and Spain have been crumbling under the weight of caring for so many desperately ill patients at once. The two European nations have more than half the world’s 34,000 deaths from the virus that has upended the lives of billions of people and devastated world economies.
In his latest update to the commonwealth, Governor Ralph Northam said it could take weeks to get testing and protective medical supplies because of delays due to the coronavirus pandemic.
There are now 890 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Virginia with 122 patients hospitalized and at least 22 people dead.
Governor Northam says social distancing remains the key to stopping the spread and encouraged people to stay off beaches and away from parties, saying “this is not a vacation."
Canterbury Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center have reported two new presumptive positive COVID-19 related deaths.
According to the Richmond-Henrico Health District, one of the victims was a man in his 90′s, while the other was a woman in her 60′s - bringing the total of coronavirus-related deaths to 8.
The male victim was presumed positive who was showing respiratory symptoms. The female victim did test positive for the virus.
Canterbury Rehabilitation and Healthcare have also reported two new residents have been diagnosed with coronavirus over the past 24 hours, bringing the total of confirmed cases at Canterbury to 37. Six Canterbury healthcare workers have tested positive as well.
Five patients who have tested positive for coronavirus are receiving treatment at a regional hospital.
The Virginia Tourism Department came up with Virginia is for Restaurant Lovers Week, which will begin today.
The state’s tourism department came up with the idea due to industries being affected by COVID-19.
Customers are being challenged throughout the week to order curbside, delivery or take out from a restaurant in Virginia.
Sunday afternoon at 12:31 pm, Richmond Police were called to the 1300 block of St. Paul’s St., for the report of a possible shooting.
Officers located two adult males in their mid-20’s near a convenience store, with an apparent gunshot injury.
Medical assistance was given and one male was transported to an area hospital for treatment.
The other male was pronounced dead at the location.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 780-1000.
Need a book, DVD or other materials? Chesterfield County Public Library is offering curbside pick-up.
All library locations are offering curbside service except LaPrade Library. LaPrade Library will offer pick-up service beginning April 6.
At this time CCPL is not accepting returns. All due dates for materials currently checked out have been updated to May 1.
Several organizations in Chesterfield County have teamed up to sell #ChesterfieldStrong t-shirts to raise money during the coronavirus outbreak.
All proceeds go to the Chesterfield Education Foundation’s emergency response fund, which will help students and families affected by Covid-19.
The CEF says the shirt is a reminder to everyone that we are still standing together, even if it is six feet apart.
“No one has ever become poor by giving” - Anne Frank
