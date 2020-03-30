Maryland governor issues ‘stay at home’ directive

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) - Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan has issued a “stay-at-home” directive in response to the coronavirus.
The governor said Monday that no Maryland resident should leave home unless it is for an essential job or an essential reason such as getting food and medicine or seeking urgent medical attention.
Hogan says the order will be effective at 8 p.m. Monday.
Maryland has had at least 1,413 confirmed cases of the virus. Fifteen deaths also have been attributed to the virus in the state.
The governor says residents should reschedule all nonessential appointments of any kind.
Hogan also says only essential businesses will be allowed to remain open.
(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)