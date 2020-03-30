Man arrested for assault of two Henrico women

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - A Henry County man faces charges in connection to an assault on two women in Henrico County.
Henrico police responded on March 10 around 11:30 p.m. to a townhome in the 3900 block of Pale Moon Place for a medical emergency.
When officers arrived at the home they found two women with life-threatening injuries consistent with blunt force trauma, though specifics weren’t released. The women were taken to the hospital. As of Monday, they were still receiving medical care.
During the course of the investigation, Steve McKinley Cline, 59, of Ridegway, was arrested . He was booked at the Henrico Jail West on March 27 where he faces two counts of malicious wounding.
The townhome where the incident happened is in The Villages at The Crossing community.
One neighbor believed whatever took place at the home, located nearly a mile off of the Virginia Center Parkway, was an isolated incident.
“If you come all the way down here, you already have a plan or target,” she said. “Because you’re not going to come down here on a whim to see what you can find when there’s all of that up there.”
Investigators said this is an ongoing investigation.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.