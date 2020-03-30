Local businesses hosting donation bins for homeless

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Local businesses in Richmond will be hosting donation bins for the homeless.
The donation bins will be collecting undergarments, hygiene products and winter clothes for the homeless.
Curbside pickup is available for those not comfortable leaving their homes.
The locations for curbside pickup will be:
- Urban Hang Suite, 304 East Broad Street
- Croaker’s Spot, 1020 Hull Street
- Pig & Brew, 1313 Hull Street
- Thirsty’s Bar & Grill, 3516 Forest Hill Avenue
- Easy Street Grub-n-Pub, 2612 Perdue Springs Drive
- 150 North Restaurant & Lounge, 6856 Midlothian Turnpike
- Galley, 2805 Hathaway Road
The last day to donate will be on April 5. The items will be distributed out on April 6.
