At least 46,000 people just lost their jobs in Virginia. Now rent is due.

More than 46,000 suddenly unemployed workers in Virginia will face a stressful battery of bills with the turn of the month on Wednesday. Chief among them: rent.
“The biggest issue is some renters don’t know what to expect,” Christie Marra, the Virginia Poverty Law Center’s director of housing advocacy, said. “There’s no consistent rule saying, ‘Hey, stop issuing eviction notices, stop calling the sheriff to throw people out.’”
Some landlords are reaching out to tenants with the promise of payment plans and other consideration — an approach pushed by industry groups that they say is good for business and renters. Other landlords are not, instead sending firm reminders that rent is still due on April 1.
Eviction moratorium extended, but rent is still due
The Supreme Court of Virginia extended an emergency judicial order Friday that has had the effect of freezing eviction cases around the state. Aimed at preventing the spread of COVID-19 in courthouses, it had been set to expire April 6 but is now continued through at least April 26.
But while no eviction cases will be heard during that time period, rent is still due and landlords can still file lawsuits to begin the process of evicting tenants who don’t pay.
Once the judicial emergency ends, courts will begin hearing the cases, leaving some advocates concerned about a sudden surge in homelessness in the coming months.
“The problem is they’re piling up,” Marra says.
Some landlords offer payment plans, others don’t
A coalition of large landlords in Virginia is encouraging its members to work out payment plans with their tenants who have been suddenly been left jobless.
“We have asked all of our members to consider making accommodations wherever possible,” said Patrick McCloud, executive director of the Virginia Apartment Management Association.
He urged residents worried about how they will pay their bills to reach out to their landlords now to discuss their individual cases. “Without question, most of our members are on board, but again, I can not stress this enough, it really hinges on people being proactive. The further in advance we know, the more time we have to make those arrangements work.”
Some property managers are also proactively approaching their tenants to offer payment plans to people who can provide documentation showing a loss of income, for instance, a pay stub from a closed business or an application for unemployment benefits.
Community Housing Partners, which manages 84 properties containing 4,381 units in Virginia, says it’s suspended late fees and, instead of issuing late notices, will individually call tenants who don’t pay this month “to see if we can work with them,” said Micahel Sutphin, a spokesman for the Christiansburg-based nonprofit.
Next month, they’re planning to offer all their tenants a $25 rent reduction.
