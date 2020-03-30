Latest Virginia news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EDT

SUSPECT-MEDICAL EMERGENCY
Sheriff: Suspect dies of medical emergency after pursuit
MARION, Va. (AP) — A Virginia sheriff says a suspect died of an unspecified medical emergency after being taken into custody. The Smyth County Sheriff's Office said in a news release that the case began when it received a call Saturday night about someone driving the wrong way . Deputies found the pickup truck but it led investigators on a pursuit. After a law enforcement officer forced the vehicle off the road, the news release says he tried to set fire to his vehicle. The sheriff says officers then removed him even though he was being combative. The news release said that the man suffered a medical emergency and was pronounced dead at a hospital.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-VIRGINIA
Virginia reports 22 deaths in COVID-19 outbreak
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — The coronavirus outbreak has claimed more than 20 lives in Virginia. Virginia health officials said that 22 people had died after contracting COVID-19 as of Sunday. Overall, the state has reported nearly 900 cases and about 100 hospitalizations due to the virus outbreak. The deaths include two reported by the Arlington Health District on Sunday. Health officials said the two people who died were a 72-year-old and a 60-year-old who both had chronic conditions.
AP-US-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-A-WALK-THROUGH-TOWN
A walk through town: Families, coronavirus and togetherness
GLEN ALLEN, Va. (AP) — The closings and quarantines prompted by the coronavirus outbreak have given some families more time together. In communities around the country, parents and children who find themselves stuck at home together are walking, biking and playing outside. In the Richmond suburb of Glen Allen, Virginia, neighborhoods and parks that are normally deserted on weekdays are now filled with parents and children getting outdoors. All of this togetherness and free time has been a silver lining in the coronavirus outbreak for many middle-class and affluent families, but hasn't provided the same opportunities for working-class families, hourly workers and single parents.
AP-US-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-TRUMP
Trump: No quarantine, but travel advisory for NY, CT and NJ
NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — President Donald Trump is backing away from calling for a quarantine for coronavirus hotspots in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut. Instead, Trump is directing that a “strong Travel Advisory” be issued to stem the spread of the outbreak. Trump raised the idea of a quarantine in a tweet earlier Saturday, but governors in the three states pushed back. New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo was particularly critical, telling CNN that roping off states would amount to “a federal declaration of war.” Cuomo also said he believes that such a quarantine would be illegal, economically catastrophic and “preposterous."
DEPUTY-FATAL SHOOTING
Virginia deputy shoots, kills man after gunfire exchanged
SALEM, Va. (AP) — A man was killed by a deputy in Virginia after exchanging gunfire with law enforcement. The Virginia State Police said in a release that the case began on Friday morning when the Botetourt County Sheriff's Office went to investigate a suspicious vehicle parked along a rural road. A deputy discovered a man at a campsite off the road. When the deputy approached, the man began shooting. Police say the man ran into heavy woods after the deputy returned fire. The deputy was not injured. The sheriff's office then conducted a concentrated search. Deputies again encountered the suspect and one of them fired at him. He died of his injuries.
BC-VA-FATAL WRONG-WAY CRASH
Police: Wrong-way driver kills 2, injures several others
Virginia authorities say two people died after a three-vehicle crash in Chesterfield County involving a wrong-way driver accused of driving under the influence. A news release from the Virginia State Police said that the crash happened Friday night around 11:40 p.m. on northbound Interstate 95. The VSP said that a driver of a Jeep Liberty was going the wrong way and struck a Nissan Altima head-on and then struck a Lexus GS. The driver of the Nissan Altima and a one-year-old boy also died at the scene. Two women also in the car sustained serious injuries. The man driving the Lexus also sustained serious injuries.
BC-VA-VIRUS OUTBREAK-VIRGINIA
2 more deaths reported at facility with COVID-19 outbreak
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A Virginia long-term care facility dealing with a coronavirus outbreak says two more residents have died, bringing the total to six. The Canterbury Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center said in a news release issued late Friday afternoon that two residents who were presumed positive for COVID-19 have died within the last 24 hours. Canterbury said those residents' test results have not yet been confirmed. Four deaths were reported earlier in the week. A top local health official told The Associated Press this week that the facility is facing a shortage of both personal protective equipment for its workers as well as a staffing shortage as it deals with the outbreak.
AL-QAIDA-BUSH PLOT
Judge rejects appeal from man convicted in al-Qaida plot
ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — A judge has again rejected a request from a northern Virginia man seeking to overturn his life sentence for joining al-Qaida and plotting to assassinate then-President George W. Bush. Ahmed Omar Abu Ali was convicted in 2005. He filed a motion last year arguing that the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi shows Saudi Arabia lies about the brutality of its security forces. Key evidence against Abu Ali came from a confession he gave in Saudi custody. Abu Ali said the confession was tortured out of him. Saudi agents denied any torture at Abu Ali's trial. On Thursday, a federal judge in Alexandria rejected Abu Ali's request.