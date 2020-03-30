Kroger has 1,500 job openings

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Kroger stores in Virginia, West Virginia, Tennessee, Kentucky and Ohio has more than 1,500 job openings.
The company plans to hire an additional 20,000 workers over the next several weeks to help continue to provide fresh food and supplies to communities during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Nationwide, Kroger has provided new career opportunities to more than 23,500 workers nationwide.
“Our top priority continues to be uplifting our associates and serving our communities when they need us the most, whether that’s by ensuring customers always can find food and products on our shelves or by providing a nearly immediate job opportunity to help an unemployed person to begin working again,” Allison McGee, Corporate Affairs Manager for Kroger Mid-Atlantic said.
Kroger’s hiring process has been expedited to shorten the time between application and employment, with onboarding hire in an average 72 hours.
Open roles remain nationwide across Kroger’s retail stores, manufacturing plants and distribution centers.
To apply for available positions at Kroger, click here.
