Here is the latest Virginia, Maryland, Delaware and Washington DC sports news from The Associated Press

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — The Baltimore Ravens have reached agreement on a one-year contract with defensive tackle Derek Wolfe. The move ends Wolfe's eight-year run with the Denver Broncos. Wolfe had seven sacks in 12 games last season before going on injured reserve with a dislocated elbow. The 6-foot-5, 285-pound Wolfe fills the void left by the unexpected departure last week of free agent Michael Brockers.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Georgetown sophomore guard Mac McClung says he is declaring for the NBA draft but will maintain his eligibility so he can return to college. The 6-foot-2 McClung attracted an online following for his high-flying dunks while he was in high school in Virginia. He averaged 15.7 points, 3.1 rebounds and 2.4 assists this season but missed time because of a right foot injury and appeared in only 21 of Georgetown's 32 games. McClung's last game was Feb. 19 against Providence. He played only eight minutes and missed all three of his field-goal attempts.