Henrico rehab center reports two new deaths related to coronavirus

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Canterbury Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center has reported two new presumptive positive COVID-19 related deaths.
According to the Richmond-Henrico Health District, one of the victims was a man in his 90′s, while the other was a woman in her 60′s - bringing the total of coronavirus-related deaths to 8.
The male victim was a presumed positive who was showing respiratory symptoms. The female victim did test positive for the virus.
“These are long term residents, and so they are part of the cluster of illnesses that we’re seeing at Canterbury rehab," said Dr. Danny Avula, director of the health district.
He says that there is relative hope at the center, despite these deaths:
“We had a couple of days where we were seeing significant day-to-day in the number of symptomatic individuals, and that has really started to tail off.”
He adds that Canterbury has been working with health officials in the county to help the center take on certain procedures, normally seen at hospitals, to help with the safety. This includes showers and wash stations, break tents and foot baths --anything to help limit carriage of the disease.
He goes on to say that the health district is in talks with health officials in Washington state, which also saw outbreaks at care facilities, for direction.
“Here’s the tough part: there’s not a lot that we’re not doing. So while it was affirming that we’re following their guidance, we’re taking the right steps. In another way, it was disheartening because we’re still seeing the spread,” he said.
Canterbury Rehabilitation and Healthcare has also reported two new residents have been diagnosed with coronavirus over the past 24 hours, bringing the total of confirmed cases at Canterbury to 37. Six Canterbury healthcare workers have tested positive as well.
Five patients who have tested positive for coronavirus are receiving treatment at a regional hospital.
With guidance from the Henrico County Health Department, 10 patients at Canterbury are currently being treated on-site in an isolated unit with dedicated nursing and certified nursing assistant staff.
According to Canterbury Rehab, outstanding test results and numbers of presumed positive cases are shifting and to avoid confusion, Canterbury has opted to report only cases that have been confirmed by testing.
Doctor Avula adds that the district has perhaps six weeks before it hits its peak. Of the positive cases at the center, Dr. Avula says that many of them are getting better. About 6 or 7 are still being treated at hospitals, but at least 3 of those patients are improving
