Help with filing for unemployment benefits in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Are you currently out of a job or have your hours been reduced? You may qualify for unemployment. The Virginia governor’s order lifted quite a few restrictions on unemployment during the Coronavirus crisis. And you may qualify.
There are two ways to apply right now, over the phone or online. Both require patience, as there are wait times or even slow web sites.
Cherry Dale with the Virginia Credit Union helped us put this guide together. She says if you qualify the maximum benefit you can receive is $378 dollars a week. She says it does take a few weeks to get the first check after you apply and if you are approved.
The Governor has waved the requirement to look for work while you receive benefits.
“And they don’t have to be completely unemployed even if they’re hours are reduced dramatically they can still apply the governor has waved the waiting period," said Dale.
If you qualify you will receive 3 important documents to keep track of: A Benefit Rights document that explains what you need to do each week to claim your benefits.
The Monetary Determination document shows how much money you may be eligible to receive.
And most important: A PIN number you will need claim your weekly benefits or to make inquiries about your claim.
How to Apply:
File for Unemployment through the Virginia Employment Commission. You can file over the phone or online.
www.vec.virginia.gov, or www.vawc.virginia.gov : Be aware of Fraudulent sites!
Contact Center: 866-832-2363. (Monday through Friday 8:15am – 4:30pm.)
