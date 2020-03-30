Health care workers using expired gear during pandemic and ‘hoping for the best’

WASHINGTON — States are receiving old or expired medical supplies from the federal stockpile.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s advice: Use them anyway.
The shortage of vital medical supplies, such as masks and ventilators, in the face of COVID-19 has led public health officials to advise hospital workers to reuse personal protective equipment (PPE), and to make due with what is available, relying on home-made masks and bandannas.
But as increasing numbers of health care workers contract the coronavirus, doctors and nurses are saying they need better protection, taking to Twitter with the hashtag #GetMePPE.
Last Friday, the largest union of registered nurses in the country, National Nurses United, called for a coordinated effort to release and distribute PPE from state and federal stockpiles.
The CDC issued a statement last month noting that some U.S. stockpiles included N95 respirators that exceeded their manufacturer-designated shelf life and that government officials were deciding whether or not to release these products.
Now states are receiving shipments from federal stockpiles with expired products, but the CDC has said they are safe enough to use.
Dr. Stephen Parodi with the health giant Kaiser Permanente said this is the new reality, and health care workers are learning to adapt.
“We’ve already moved toward N95 reuse, extended use. We actually accessed some of the national strategic stockpile and some of those masks are expired, so we’re actually using those as well, using CDC and local public health guidance,” he said in an interview with Journal of the American Medical Association editor-in-chief Howard Bachner.
The Strategic National Stockpile (SNS) is a $7 billion stash of emergency medical equipment the federal government has used to respond to national emergencies such as the H1N1 flu and the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks. It was originally created as a response to the anthrax scares of 2001, stocking antibiotics and antivirals, and eventually expanded to include PPE and ventilators.
Gov. Ralph Northam announced that Virginia had received and distributed its first shipment of supplies from the national reserve. Last week, though, Virginia’s emergency response team has declined to comment on the number — and types — of supplies available for distribution. On Friday, state officials said they’d made a second order but hadn’t yet received it.
