GRTC supplies sanitizer from Reservoir Distillery

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Greater Richmond Transit Company (GRTC) has supplied sanitizer from a Reservoir Distillery.
After GRTC contacted Reservoir Distillery last week to place a recurring bulk order for newly produced sanitizer, reinforcements arrived today from Reservoir Distillery, which is normally a bourbon whiskey producer in Scott’s Addition.
More than 100 gallons of liquid sanitizer was picked up from Reservoir Distillery, which will help staff visiting headquarters to maintain proper personal hygiene practices. Operators and other frontline staff can refill personal bottles to use in the field.
“Creative solutions like this are exciting! Our essential employees need sanitizer at headquarters and in the field, and local business benefits from our need," GRTC Chief Executive Officer Julie Timm said. "This is a win-win solution for both of us and I am proud of our Procurement Department’s ingenuity.”
