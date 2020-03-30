Gas prices in Virginia sharply drop

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Drivers in Virginia will be seeing another week of gas prices sharply dropping.
According to the American Automobile Association, today Virginia’s average gas price is $1.85, which is down ten cents in just a week and is selling for 59 cents less than a year ago.
Gas in Virginia has not been inexpensive since 2015.
Many cities and counties are paying much less than the state average.
Gas prices in metro areas dropped as much as 15 cents this week.
Cumberland County has the cheapest gas in the state of Virginia, with $1.14.
At $2.01, the national gas price average is 11-cents cheaper on the week, 43-cents less expensive on the month and 68-cents less than a year ago.
