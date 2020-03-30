Dollar General provides discounts to medical, first responder communities

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Dollar General has announced that the company will be providing discounts to medical, guardsmen and first responder communities.
Beginning today, customers from the listed communities can get a 10-percent discount on qualifying purchases.
Customers must present their employment badge or ID at more than 16,300 stores to receive the discount.
“At Dollar General, we are deeply appreciative of the ongoing and brave work that our medical professionals, first responder communities and National Guard activated continue to perform during these unprecedented times,” Todd Vasos, Dollar General’s CEO, said. “To demonstrate our heartfelt gratitude for these individuals’ tireless service to their communities, we are proud to help support them with this discount."
Dollar General also announced that they will hire 50,000 new employees due to the demand of household essentials amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.
Dollar General will offer the discount through April 30, 2020, and plans to evaluate the possible extension of the offer in the coming weeks, based on the evolution and status of the COVID-19 pandemic.
