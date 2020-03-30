Director of Richmond-Henrico Health District provides update on Canterbury Healthcare Center

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Dr. Danny Avula, director of the Richmond-Henrico Health District, says the man was in his 90′s and the woman was in her 60′s are the two most recent deaths at Canterbury Healthcare Center.
Officials say they believe the individuals contracted the virus at the facility.
Dr. Avula did mention he believes the spread at the facility is slowing down.
The director of the Richmond-Henrico Health District also says that there is relative hope at the center, despite these deaths.
“We had a couple of days where we were seeing significant day-to-day in the number of symptomatic individuals, and that has really started to tail off,” said Dr. Avula.
