Diocese of Arlington to livestream holy week masses

ARLINGTON, Va. (WWBT) - The Cathedral of St. Thomas More in Arlington has been wired to increase its wifi capabilities. This will live-stream all Holy Week Masses that will take place this year.
After Governor Ralph Northam issued a ban extending through April 23 on gatherings of more than 10 people, the cathedral will not be open to the public for the celebration of these masses due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“While we all desire to come together to celebrate the Passion and Resurrection of our Lord during this sacred season, we know we must continue to take steps to stop the spread of the coronavirus. Here, the Lord calls us to surrender again. This year, we must celebrate Easter in a different way,” Bishop Michael F. Burbidge said.
The Masses will be celebrated by Bishop Michael F. Burbidge, Diocese of Arlington, and will be available on Arlington Diocese’s website.
