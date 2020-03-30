County selling #ChesterfieldStrong t-shirts

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Several organizations in Chesterfield County have teamed up to sell #ChesterfieldStrong t-shirts to raise money during the coronavirus outbreak.
All proceeds go to the Chesterfield Education Foundation’s emergency response fund, which will help students and families affected by covid-19.
The CEF says the shirt is a reminder to everyone that we are still standing together, even if it is six feet apart.
To purchase your shirt online, click here.
They are available in several colors in both adult and youth sizes.
