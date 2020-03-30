Colonial Downs to conduct turf burn

NEW KENT Co., Va. (WWBT) - Colonial Downs, in conjunction with the New Kent Fire Department and Virginia Department of Forestry, will conduct a controlled burn of the Secretariat Turf Course on March 30 at 4 p.m.
The burn will take place weather permitting.
“This annual burn helps prepare and nurture the country’s widest grass racing surface for a six-week summer thoroughbred season which is scheduled to begin July 23 and continue through August 29,” Colonial Downs said.
The burn will take the dead “cover” off the turf and allow it to grow back more plush, green and safe shortly after the burn.
“The dormant leaf that sits atop the Bermuda grass is dead and that’s what burns,” said Colonial Downs VP of Racing Jill Byrne. “If we were to cut and blow that leaf, it would take ten days and we’d lose nutrients.”
Officials said smoke in the sky above the track should not alarm the public.
“Today’s burn is taking place on Secretariat’s 50th birthday. The iconic Virginia-bred was born March 30, 1970 at The Meadow Farm in Doswell. Colonial’s Secretariat Turf Course is 180 feet wide and at its outermost part, is 1 1/8 miles around. Ten different rail positions and lanes are available over the surface to maximize its use during the meet. It is divided into an inner turf course and an outer turf course. Last year, 130 of the 144 races contested were held on grass,” Colonial Downs said in a release.
