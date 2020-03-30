City offices in Hopewell closed for cleaning

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - City offices in Hopewell will be closed on Monday for cleaning purposes.
After new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) have been confirmed in the health district, city buildings will be cleaned to ensure the health and safety of employees and the public.
“It is essential that people follow the public health recommendations on social distancing and good hygiene,” the city said in a statement. "We have to do everything we can to protect ourselves, our loved ones and our community.
COVID-19 spreads primarily through respiratory droplets. To lower the risk of spreading respiratory infections, including COVID-19, the Virginia Department of Health encourages everyone to:
· Stay home when you are sick.
· Avoid contact with sick people.
· Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or your sleeve (not your hands) when coughing or sneezing.
· Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds; use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available.
· Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.
· Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.
· If you are experiencing symptoms, call your doctor.
For more information, visit the city’s website or call Hopewell’s COVID-19 information hotline at 804-541-2391.
