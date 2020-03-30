Central Virginia health district reports death of resident due to COVID-19

FARMVILLE, Va. (WWBT) - The Piedmont Health District says a resident in the district has died due to COVID-19.
Health officials said the man was in his 70s.
“Sadly, we have experienced our first local COVID-19 related fatality. We send our sincere condolences to this person’s family, “said H. Robert Nash, MD, Director Piedmont Health District, Virginia Department of Health. “Unfortunately, those over 65 and those with underlying health conditions are at greater risk of serious complications from COVID-19” said Dr. Nash. “Everyone, especially at-risk individuals, are strongly advised to take steps to minimize contact with others who are ill, practice social distancing and stay home whenever possible."
The Piedmont Health District covers Amelia, Buckingham, Charlotte, Cumberland, Lunenburg, Nottoway and Prince Edward counties.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.