Central Virginia health district reports death of resident due to COVID-19

“Sadly, we have experienced our first local COVID-19 related fatality. We send our sincere condolences to this person’s family, “said H. Robert Nash, MD, Director Piedmont Health District, Virginia Department of Health. “Unfortunately, those over 65 and those with underlying health conditions are at greater risk of serious complications from COVID-19” said Dr. Nash. “Everyone, especially at-risk individuals, are strongly advised to take steps to minimize contact with others who are ill, practice social distancing and stay home whenever possible."