Build Forward Foundation, RVA Makers produce protective equipment to fight coronavirus

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A nationwide shortage has prompted The Build Forward Foundation and RVA Makers to partner together to produce personal protective equipment (PPE) to prevent the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19).
Using laser cutting machines that are normally used by local artists, craftsmen, and startup businesses, volunteers have already produced 88 Plastic infection-control face shields to be delivered to Bon Secours - St. Mary’s Hospital.
Build RVA is prepared and well equipped to handle the assembly of more face shields and other products to meet the needs of local hospitals.
“Makers are all about finding creative solutions to problems,” Seth Estep, Director of Build, RVA said. “I’m thrilled that our equipment and expertise can be useful in this challenging time.”
To request assistance or donate to support the purchasing of materials for use in this PPE project, please visit RVABuild.com.
