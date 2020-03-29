Woman dies from coronavirus in Alleghany Health District

The Virginia Department of Health's Alleghany District confirms a woman in her 80s has died due to coronavirus. We know there was a woman in her 80s who tested positive for coronavirus in Botetourt County, which is in the Alleghany Health District.
“Sadly, we have experienced our first local COVID-19-related fatality. We send our sincere condolences to this person’s family,” said Molly O’Dell, M.D., director of communicable disease control, Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts.
